NBCU Local In Chicago Marks Black History Month

NBCUniversal Chicago plans to market Black History Month with special content including profiles of local business and civic leaders who are making an impact and pushing toward societal change and awareness.

NBCU Local Chicago includes WMAQ-TV, WSNS-TV and NBC Sports Chicago. Feature stories can also be viewed at the stations’ digital outlets, NBCChicago.com, TelemundoChicago.com and NBCSportsChicago.com.

Among the stories planned this month at WMAQ:

On Tuesday, arts & entertainment reporter Lee Ann Trotter will interview musician and actor and activities Common about his new book, And Then We Rise: A Guide To Loving And Taking Care of Self.

On February 2, Alex Maragos profiles two local Olympians: Lincolnwood native basketball star Jewell Loyd who who uses her platform to push for greater awareness and acceptance of people with dyslexia, and Team USA Triple Jumper Tori Franklin born in Evanston and raised in Downers Grove, who recently started a non-profit called Live Happii, empowering youth through travel, mental wellness and movement.

On February 5, Mary Ann Ahern will do a special report on the recent findings of the Illinois Underground Railroad Task Force.

On February 8 – Christian Farr takes a deep dive into Evanston’s current reparations program.

Telemundo Chicago will have features on an Afro-Cuban business owner who guides you Latino entrepreneurs and a story about a new program at the National Museum of Mexican Art.

NBC Sports Chicago will have “Discover Black Heritage” content on its shows including Coors Light Bulls Pregame Live featuring Jason Goff, Kendall Gill and Will Purdue, Blackhawks Pregame Live featuring Pay Boyle Tony Granato and Caley Chelios and Sports Sunday with Leila Rahimi and Mike Berman.

“In conjunction with NBCUniversal’s ‘Discover Black Heritage’ campaign, we are proud to share new stories celebrating the achievements and impact of Chicago’s Black community across our three local properties,” said Kevin Cross, President & General Manager, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “It is our responsibility to educate our viewers on the progress and continued challenges of our diverse community, which is a year-round focus for our entire team.”