NBCU Launches Search for Community News Partners

NBCU Local Media has put out its request for proposals for nonprofit

partners in community Web news operations

it promised in at least five of its TV station markets as part of the

Comcast/NBCU deal.

NBCU says it is looking for "robust news gathering capabilities, a

track record of accuracy, fairness and independence in their journalistic

efforts, and an ability to provide diverse viewpoints and programming."

Comcast SVP David Cohen last week signaled that the RFPs were about ready to

roll.

The model is an existing partnership between NBC's KNSD San Diego and voicesofsandiego.org,

which counts as one of those five markets, so that means there will be at least

four more to comply with the deal conditions.

The markets in play are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia,

San Francisco, Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington, and Hartford, Conn.

NBC local TV news teams will share footage, facilities and expertise as well

as cross-promote web sites.

One of the pledges Comcast made to secure regulatory approval was that

within a year of the deal's close (which was in January of this year) was that

it would have five online partnerships in place. NBCU retains editorial

discretion over what to use, or not use, from the partnership on its web sites

or on-air. At least five such partnerships must be maintained for at least

three years.