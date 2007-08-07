NBCU Invests in Hecht's Biggies

Worldwide Biggies, the digital entertainment studio headed by ex-Nick/Spike executive Albie Hecht, announced $9 million in Series A financing. NBC Universal and Platform Equity were the lead investors. Hearst Corporation, Greycroft Partners and Prism VentureWorks were also investors.

As part of its deal, NBCU began an operational relationship with the company. NBCU will sell ads for Biggies' multi-platform content and can negotiate rights for Biggies content in film, TV, home video and other media. Separately, NBCU's Digital Studios will work with Biggies to create branded content for marketers.

Biggies specializes in broadband content for kids, young adults and families. The company produces Nick's Naked Brothers Band TV series, as well WorldwideFido.com, an online website for dog video and starvsstar.com, a fantasy sports game about celebrities. The company also has a development deal with Viacom's iFilm and Spike.

Hecht oversaw SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer, among other series, in his time at Nick.