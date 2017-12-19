NBCU Hires Ceppi As Part Of Hispanic Ad Sales Team

Ana Ceppi has joined NBCUniversal’s ad sales team as senior VP, Hispanic Strategy and Client Experience.

Ceppi, who previously had been VP, business development at Univision. will report to Laura Molen, executive VP.

In her new point, Ceppi will act as an advisor and liaison to clients and agencies and help grow NBCU’s Telemundo brand.

Before Univision, Ceppi was with American Express and McCann-Erickson.