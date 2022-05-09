NBCU Hires Former Turner Ad Sales Exec Frank Sgrizzi as Senior VP

NBCUniversal said it hired former Turner Broadcasting ad sales executive Frank Sgrizz i as senior VP, client partnerships.

Sgrizzi was one of several ad execs pushed out of Turner when its parent company, Time Warner, was acquired by AT&T. AT&T earlier this year sold Turner and the rest of what became WarnerMedia to Discovery.

At Turner, Sgrizzi worked with Linda Yaccarino, who is now chairman of NBCU Global Advertising and Partnerships, and once called Sgrizzi “the brother I never had.”

At NBCU, he will report to Karen Kovacs, executive VP, client partnerships.

“Frank is not only an expert in this business but a trusted colleague amongst the entire industry,” said Kovacs. “We are extremely fortunate to have him join our team and are thrilled with what his unmatched experience and leadership will bring to our sales division, our clients and our partners.” ■