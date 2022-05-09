NBCU Hires Former Turner Ad Sales Exec Frank Sgrizzi as Senior VP
By Jon Lafayette published
Sgrizzi worked with NBCU ad sales chairman Linda Yaccarino at Turner
NBCUniversal said it hired former Turner Broadcasting ad sales executive Frank Sgrizzi as senior VP, client partnerships.
Sgrizzi was one of several ad execs pushed out of Turner when its parent company, Time Warner, was acquired by AT&T. AT&T earlier this year sold Turner and the rest of what became WarnerMedia to Discovery.
At Turner, Sgrizzi worked with Linda Yaccarino, who is now chairman of NBCU Global Advertising and Partnerships, and once called Sgrizzi “the brother I never had.”
At NBCU, he will report to Karen Kovacs, executive VP, client partnerships.
“Frank is not only an expert in this business but a trusted colleague amongst the entire industry,” said Kovacs. “We are extremely fortunate to have him join our team and are thrilled with what his unmatched experience and leadership will bring to our sales division, our clients and our partners.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.