NBCU, Google Team Up on Ad Delivery

NBC Universal and online-search powerhouse Google are teaming up on a multiyear ad "research and technology" partnership that includes putting a variety of NBCU cable networks on Google's TV Ads ad-sales and measurement platform.

NBCU networks participating are Sci Fi Channel, Oxygen, MSNBC, CNBC, Sleuth and Chiller, but NBCU said others -- like, say, USA Network -- could be added.

NBCU also gets access to the AdWords online advertisers, many of which are not currently buying time on its TV networks.

The pair said they would also work on adapting the Google TV Ads platform for local markets. NBCU said it would continue to work with ad agencies and advertisers.