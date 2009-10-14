NBCU Gets "Healthy" With Initiative

NBC Universal is launching a healthcare initiative designed to connect employees, consumers and marketers. The initiative, dubbed Healthy at NBCU, will be spearheaded by Lauren Zalaznick, who also oversees ‘Green is Universal' and ‘Women at NBCU,' in addition to Bravo and Oxygen.

As is the case with the other initiatives, Healthy at NBCU will span the company's platforms, giving marketers a chance to reach viewers of shows like NBC's The Biggest Loser, Oxygen's Dance Your Ass Off and web properties like iVillage, among others.

The Campbell Soup Company has signed on as the inaugural sponsor, and will promote its lower sodium soups and "AdDress Your Heart" awareness campaign on NBC's Today and on Dr. Nancy Snyderman's one hour MSNBC program.

NBC will launch new editions of its "The More You Know" public affairs campaigns with a focus on health and wellness, and will launch a cross platform event encouraging fitness and reducing obesity in 2010. iVillage's relaunched health site, coming in February 2010, will also play a prominent part in the initiative. Healthy at NBCU is a companion program to NBC parent company General Electric's "Healthymagination" initiative.

"Now more than ever consumers are striving to take charge of their well-being," said Zalaznick. "NBCU's powerful line-up of entertaining and informative health content, as well as our proven expertise in delivering target audiences across numerous properties, uniquely positions ‘Healthy At NBCU' to serve clients in this red hot category."