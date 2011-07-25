NBCU Foundation Awards $800,000 to Support Education
The NBCUniversal Foundation has given $800,000 in grants
to nonprofit organizations in the U.S. as part of its pledge to improve public
secondary education.
Now in its sixth year, the NBCUniversal Foundation seeks out
nonprofit organizations in underserved communities with large NBCU employees and
lacking education systems. The Foundation has awarded almost $7 million to
nonprofits that have committed to improving the quality of education in public
schools since 2005. This year, the funding will go towards 29 nonprofit
organizations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Miami and Washington,
D.C.
"Today's students are tomorrow's leaders in business and
public service, so we all have a stake in supporting a strong educational
foundation for our young people," said Adam Miller, executive vice president, corporate
affairs, NBCUniversal. "We are pleased to support these organizations, which
are all focused on increasing the odds of success for underprivileged kids."
