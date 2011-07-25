NBCU Foundation Awards $800,000 to Support Education

The NBCUniversal Foundation has given $800,000 in grants

to nonprofit organizations in the U.S. as part of its pledge to improve public

secondary education.

Now in its sixth year, the NBCUniversal Foundation seeks out

nonprofit organizations in underserved communities with large NBCU employees and

lacking education systems. The Foundation has awarded almost $7 million to

nonprofits that have committed to improving the quality of education in public

schools since 2005. This year, the funding will go towards 29 nonprofit

organizations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Miami and Washington,

D.C.

"Today's students are tomorrow's leaders in business and

public service, so we all have a stake in supporting a strong educational

foundation for our young people," said Adam Miller, executive vice president, corporate

affairs, NBCUniversal. "We are pleased to support these organizations, which

are all focused on increasing the odds of success for underprivileged kids."