NBCU Exploring Partnerships for Fresh 'Lipstick'

NBC is looking at potential partnerships with other companies to bring back the ladies of Lipstick Jungle. Sources at NBC Universal, whose Universal Media Studios production unit produced the show, say a straight partnership between NBC and its cable cousin, Oxygen, would not suffice, so the company is looking at outside partners. Among those NBCU has targeted are DirecTV and Comcast.

The sophomore series has not been renewed; all produced episodes have aired, and no more have been ordered.

Lipstick Jungle cost just under $3 million per episode to produce. While NBC would probably have to cut the budget down, it still needs a partner to kick in at least $1 million an episode to revive the show.

“Lipstick Jungle is so strong and has such a passionate base among a coveted demographic,” NBC Entertainment Co-Chairman Ben Silverman said at the NATPE convention. “That kind of show will have the same approach, and we've already begun that approach, as we've used with Friday Night Lights. We have some incredible channels in our portfolio, and we have sister networks that love the show as well. We are analyzing what we need to do to keep that show on the air.”

NBCU and DirecTV have already partnered to bring back this season's run of Friday Night Lights, which ran in the fall on DirecTV and this winter on NBC. And cable market leader Comcast, which also bid on Lights, has said it wants to get into similar partnerships should the right show come along.