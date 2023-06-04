NBCU Executive Joe Benarroch Following Linda Yaccarino to Twitter

Joe Benarroch is leaving NBCUniversal for Twitter, following his former boss Linda Yaccarino, who was named CEO by Elon Musk last month.

In an email, Benarroch said he would be taking on a role focusing on business operations.

“It’s been an absolute honor being at NBCUniversal, where I’ve been able to work with Linda and our leadership team – to champion and scale our business priorities, create meaningful advocacy, and help build incredible partnerships across this entire industry," he said. ”I am looking forward to bringing my experience to Twitter, and to working with the entire team to build Twitter 2.0 together.”

Yaccarino had been head of advertising sales and partnerships for NBCU. Benarroch had been her head of communications.

Benarroch joined NBCU in 2018 from Facebook, where he spent more than six years. Before that he was with IPG, Discover, Starcom and Leo Burnett.

Yaccarino left NBCU abruptly on the eve of the company’s upfront presentation to advertisers.