NBCU, Dick Ebersol Honored By SportsBusiness Journal, SportsBusiness Daily

NBC Universal Sports & Olympics Chairman Dick Ebersol was named sports executive of the year Thursday night by the SportsBusiness Journal and SportsBusiness Daily.

NBC also won in the "Best in Sports Television" award. ESPN also pulled in two awards, for Best in Sports Media and Best in Digital Sports Media.

Other winners include the Boston Celtics and NBA for pro team and league of the year, CAA for best in talent representation, and a pair of awards for IMG for corporate consulting and property consulting.

The MLB won for best in sports technology for "MLB at Bat."

Former baseball commissioner and Olympics organizer Peter Ueberroth won the lifetime achieve award.

The awards were handed out at a ceremony at the Marriott Marquis hotel in Manhattan.