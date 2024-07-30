NBCU Claims Ad Revenue Gold Medal for Paris Olympics

NBCUniversal said it has already garnered record Olympic advertising revenue for the Paris Summer Olympics.

Only four days into the competition, NBCU said it has surpassed the record $1.25 billion in revenue generated during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The company said more advertisers are participating in the Paris Olympics than were involved in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Games and the Tokyo Games combined.

It said 70% of the advertisers in the 2024 games are first-timers, with those new sponsors spending a total of nearly $500 million.

Digital ad revenue is more than doubling the take from Tokyo in 2021, NBCU added.

Also Read: NBCU Plans Commercial-Free Hour During Olympic Opening Ceremonies

NBCU continues to sell advertising as ratings meet expectations, enabling the company to release inventory reserved for make-good ads and a continuing stream of programmatic sales.

“We are proud to have secured the highest Olympic and Paralympic advertising in the history of the Games, and are grateful to our advertisers for their partnership,” Mark Marshall, chairman, global advertising and partnerships at NBCU, said. “Together, we have innovated the advertising experience with authentic and inspirational creative that is leaving a lasting impact on consumers.”