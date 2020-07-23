NBCU Checkout Launches on Syfy Wire After Dark

NBCUniversal Checkout, which lets viewers buy items seen during programming, will make its debut Aug. 1 during Syfy Wire After Dark, a new interactive special.

Retail partners include Dark Horse Comics, Goodr Sunglasses and Graphitti Designs. Viewers will be able to see those companies’ products during the show.

Syfy Wire After Dark, hosted by Jackie Jennings and her talking cat Mr. Scribbles, takes viewers inside the world of nerd fandom, covering comic books, super heroes, water toys and summer movies.

“Syfy Wire After Dark not only gives our passionate viewers a chance to learn and geek out about the coolest genre stuff of summer, but also connects them directly with many of the products they see on screen,” said Sandy Deane, senior VP of Syfy Wire. “Being the first brand to utilize the NBCUniversal Checkout experience is groundbreaking for Syfy, giving us opportunities to integrate shopping and product discovery in the future.”

Viewers can instantly buy what they see in the program, including graphic novels from some of Dark Horse Comics’ most popular properties, The Witcher, Umbrella Academy, or the soon-to-be Syfy series Resident Alien, to Goodr Sunglasses' limited edition “Wonder Woman 1984” sunglasses, to Superman, Dark Nights: Death Metal or The Sandman products from Graphitti Designs. Viewers scan the NBCU Code displayed on screen with their smartphone camera, and are taken to a seamless, native Checkout experience to complete their purchase.

“The Syfy audience embodies fandom, and we’re thrilled to bring NBCUniversal Checkout to market for the first time on the network,” said Josh Feldman, executive VP, Head of Marketing & Advertising Creative at NBCUniversal. “With this special, we’re creating an interactive pop culture moment for fans by blending engaging content with a seamless shopping experience, all in partnership with Dark Horse Comics, Goodr Sunglasses, and Graphitti Designs.”