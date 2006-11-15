NBCU Buys TV-Fest Winner

NBC Universal Television acquired the rights to Split the Difference, winner of the Audience Award and Best Comedy Pilot at the New York Television Festival this past September. The independently produced half-hour comedy is based in a Manhattan TV advertising agency, with the pilot pitting two creative teams against each other to pitch a client.

“The pilot…made me laugh out loud,” said Meryl Poster, producer at NBC Universal Television Studio. “I am really excited about moving forward with this project.”

The festival, a showcase for independent television, debuted in 2005. Programs from last year’s fest were sold to A&E Television Networks, Versus (then OLN) and a French film company