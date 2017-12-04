NBCU Buying ZGS Stations

NBCU's TV stations division has struck a deal to acquire the 13 TV stations in 10 markets of Hispanic-owned ZGS Communications, according to the company.



The ZGS stations are affiliates of NBCU's Telemundo Spanish-language network. They comprise one full-power and the rest Class A low-powers, which have the same must-carry rights as full powers.



Comcast said it has filed applications with the FCC for stations in the first six markets--El Paso, Orlando, Tampa, Ft. Myers, Richmond and Springfield--with the balance of the applications being filed in the coming weeks.



The added stations would bring the Comcast/NBCU station group to 43 stations, both NBC and Telemundo affiliates.



The deal, which is subject to FCC approval, comes as the FCC is taking steps to make it easier for broadcast groups to heavy up to meet the competition from MVPDs and online video providers.