NBCU: Bravo to Bravo for Q3 Ratings

No wonder NBC Universal doesn't want to let Project Runway get away.

The company, which last week secured an injunction against that show's move to Lifetime Television, crowed Tuesday about Bravo's record third-quarter viewership numbers in the key 18-49 demo, up 32% over third-quarter 2007.

Bravo said all of its original programs have seen a ratings surge, but the really well-dressed 800-pound gorilla of that schedule continues to be Runway, which averaged 2.674 million viewers 18-49, or twice the viewership of the next-highest-rated show, Shear Genius, at 1.318 million.

But Shear Genius is showing major viewership improvement over third-quarter 2007, up a whopping 80%.

Also on the "most-improved" list were Top Design, up 56% to 1.246 million, and Million Dollar Listing, up 124% to 702,000 viewers.