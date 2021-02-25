NBCU Adds Charter to Addressable Ad Footprint

NBCUniversal said it made an advanced advertising agreement with Charter Communications that will expand NBC’s U.S. addressable advertising footprint.

Campaigns sold by NBCU will now be able to reach as many as 45 million households, 40% more than before the agreement with Charter was reached.

NBCU parent Comcast and Charter are among the founders of On Addressability, a consortium that aims to standardize addressable advertising to make it easier to buy and execute campaigns.

"Viewing habits have been evolving for some time now, and continue to accelerate towards on-demand and streaming platforms. Advertisers need to meet viewers in the moment, and that's why NBCUniversal has been laser-focused on expanding our addressable capabilities," said Krishan Bhatia, president & chief business officer, global advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal.

"Through our partnership with Charter Communications, we are taking an important step forward by delivering targeted advertising to millions of Spectrum viewers who are watching video on demand. This will enable us to continue to connect our viewers to the brands they know and love, at any time of the day."

The integration of systems, allowing advertisers and agencies to leverage dynamically inserted ads into content watched on demand is expected to be operational in 2021.

“We look forward to working with NBCUniversal to help them expand their addressable offerings, and send more relevant advertisements at scale, to Spectrum customers,” said David Kline, executive VP at Charter Communications and president of Spectrum Reach. “This partnership will provide NBCU an opportunity to make their networks more impactful to advertisers, while also furthering our goal to bring scale and accessibility to addressable TV.”