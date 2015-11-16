NBCU Acquires Programming From Universal Sports Network

NBCUniversal said it acquired media rights to events previously held by Universal Sports Network, which is folding, from World Championship Sports Network.

The programming includes swimming, track and field, gymnastics, figure skating, skiing and other Olympic style competitions.

The events will appear on NBCSN and Universal HD on cable and NBC Sports Live Extra for digital streaming.

“Acquiring these valuable media rights builds on our long-term investment in the Olympic Games through 2032, and reaffirms our commitment to Olympic sports and the stories of the great athletes who compete in them,” said Gary Zenkel, president, NBC Olympics. “We now have a great opportunity to engage with the Olympic-sport audience year round and inspire the next generation of Olympic fans, which is a critical part of our ongoing Olympic strategy.”