NBC/TWC Team for Interactive Comic

NBC will offer an interactive element in its summer reality contest series, Last Comic Standing, thanks to a partnership with Time Warner Cable.

The limited series, which launches May 30, will be less limited for Time Warner Cable digital subs in 10 markets, who will be able to answer trivia questions and rate contestants during the show.

NBC says it is the first time that a network prime time show will launch with an interactive application.

Set-top boxes will generate pop-up screens for the interactive elements, timed to specific points in the show.

Bravo (co-owned with NBC) is testing similar interactivity with TWC systems for its Top Chef series, with about a 30% viewer participation rate, says TWC.

NBC programmers working on the show will write the trivia questions for the interactive quiz, as have Top Chef staffers for that show.