NBC's Williams on Top

NBC's Nightly News With Brian Williams attracted its largest audience of the summer last week and claimed top news ratings in total viewers and tied ABC News in the key 25- to 54-year-old demographic.

For the week of July 31 to Aug. 4, Nightly posted an average 8.39 million viewers and a 2.1 rating in the demo. ABC's World News With Charles Gibson notched 7.65 million viewers and a 2.1 in the demo. Third-placed CBS averaged 7.15 million viewers and a 1.9 in 25 to 54s.

NBC's audience represents its largest tally since the week of May 15 and its largest margin over ABC in eight weeks, the network says. Nightly has been No. 1 in total viewers for 107 of the last 109 weeks.