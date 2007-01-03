NBC's Williams Finishes Up the Year a Winner

After an impressive year, NBC Nightly News With Brian Williams wins the demo of adults 25-54 for the last week of 2006, December 26th through the 29th.

According to Nielsen Media Research data, Nightly News was the top evening newscast for the week and attracted almost 9.4 total viewers and a 6.3/12 share.

In the same demo, ABC and Charles Gibson continued to keep the network news race thisclose with a 6.1/12 and The on CBS continued to trail with a 4.9/9.

Evening News with Katie Couric