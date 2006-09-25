NBC's Williams Back on Top

NBC's Nightly News with Brian Williams reclaimed its position as the most-watched evening news show last week, outperforming CBS and ABC in total viewers.

For the week of Sept. 18 to 22, Nightly averaged 8.18 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. The CBS Evening News with Katie Couric was second with 7.69 million viewers and ABC's World News with Charles Gibson was a close third with 7.58 million viewers.

The three newscasts tied in the key news demographic, adults 25 to 54, averaging 2.1 ratings.

Evening news ratings have been closely-watched since Couric's Sept. 5 debut, when she attracted more than 13 million viewers. CBS' marks have settled down since then, but the three network newscasts are now locked in a heated three-way race.