NBC's Weisman: Freelance Fixer

NBC Universal Television Group President Jeff Zucker said Sunday that Michael Weisman, named earlier this month as executive producer for the television group, will serve in a "roving" role to help several of the NBC U networks.

He will move on to assist CNBC in an unspecified role after he spends a couple months focusing on the Today show, where he has a long-standing relationship with Executive Producer Jim Bell. "I thought he could go in there and make sure they are ready for the fall," Zucker said. "Just another set of eyes and ears to help them out."

Weisman, an Emmy-winning veteran sports producer, was most recently executive producer of NBC U's canceled Jane Pauley talker.

Zucker said he also envisions Weisman spending time with MSNBC, and "won't be afraid to say 'go hang out with [NBC Entertainment President] Kevin [Reilly] for two months.' "

But Weisman's main role in the beginning will be with news-related programming. "He's in New York and I actually think there's a huge overlap between sports and news," Zucker added.