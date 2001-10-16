NBC's weekly streak continues

NBC is still perfect on the new season, making it three straight weeks as the

top network in both total viewers and adults 18 through 49.

For the week of Oct. 8 through 14, NBC posted network-best averages of 13.4

million viewers, a 5.3 rating/14 share in adults 18 through 49 and an 8.8/14 in

households, according to Nielsen Media Research.

NBC was also tops in adults 25 through 54 (6.1/14) and 35 through 54

(6.4/14).

The network had the top four shows of the week -- Friends (29.2

million viewers), The West Wing (23.6 million), Law & Order

(22.1 million) and ER (21.7 million).

CBS finished the week in second place in households (8.4/14), total viewers

(13 million) and adults 18 through 49 (4.4/11).

Boosted by the launch of several new and returning series, The WB Television

Network finished the week first in teens (3.2/11) and female teens

(4.8/16).