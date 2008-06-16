NBC’s Top Gear Taps Hosts

Comedian Adam Carolla, rally and drift racer Tanner Foust and TV construction guru Eric Stromer will take the helm as hosts of NBC’s Top Gear, a remake of the popular British Broadcasting Corp. series.

The American Top Gear, produced by BBC Worldwide America, will begin production this week. NBC said the new series will mirror the original British version’s humo(u)r, races, challenges and stunts -- a concept that it hopes will resonate with a broad range of demos.

"This franchise is a proven winner worldwide and the hosting team of Adam, Tanner and Eric that we have brought together for the U.S. version offers a perfect match of humor, insider know-how and priceless track experience," said Craig Plestis, executive vice president of alternative programming development and specials at NBC Entertainment, in announcing the hosts. "We are going to create a high-powered show that, like the original, will keep viewers in every demographic clutching the edge of their seats."