NBC's Today Wins The Morning News Race

For the week of December 25th, NBC kept it's lead in the morning news race with ABC following at a close second--and improving-- and CBS lagging at a distant third.

NBC's Today, which continues to dominate the ratings, amassed 4,800,000 total viewers, 2, 140,000 in the key adults 25-54 demographic. ABC's Good Morning America brought in 4,060,000 total viewers and 1,720,000 adults 25-54. Compared to the same time period last year, GMA has cut the gap with NBC's Today by 11 percent and attracted more total viewers. CBS continues it's morning struggle for the week, pulling 2, 690,000 total viewers with 1, 180,000 in the most desirable demo.