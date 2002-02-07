NBC's Today , Nightly News to Utah
NBC said Wednesday that both Today and NBC Nightly News with Tom
Brokaw would originate from Salt Lake City during the Olympic Games, which
start Feb. 8.
Today will be there for the duration, Feb. 7 through 22. Nightly
News will be there Feb. 7 through 12.
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno will also have a presence -- no, it's not
Leno's mom reporting from Salt Lake City: It's Ross somebody or other, a former
intern on the show.
In addition, First Lady Laura Bush will appear on the program (being dubbed
The Olympic Tonight Show during the games) Monday, Feb.
11.
