NBC's Today , Nightly News to Utah

NBC said Wednesday that both Today and NBC Nightly News with Tom

Brokaw would originate from Salt Lake City during the Olympic Games, which

start Feb. 8.

Today will be there for the duration, Feb. 7 through 22. Nightly

News will be there Feb. 7 through 12.

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno will also have a presence -- no, it's not

Leno's mom reporting from Salt Lake City: It's Ross somebody or other, a former

intern on the show.

In addition, First Lady Laura Bush will appear on the program (being dubbed

The Olympic Tonight Show during the games) Monday, Feb.

11.