NBC's Tirico Replaces Hicks on Notre Dame Games

Veteran NBC play-by-play voice Mike Tirico will join Notre Dame football coverage this fall alongside analyst Doug Flutie and reporter Kathryn Tappen.



He succeeds Dan Hicks, who will focus on the FedExCup and President's Cup golf and skiing in advance of the Winter Olympics.



Tirico had done play-by-play for some Notre Dame Games last season so Hicks could concentrate on the FedEx Cup, the $10 million culmination of the PGA's season-long championship points race.



In addition, Chris Simms will join the Notre Dame coverage as an in-studio analyst. The former NFL player had been a football analyst for Fox and CBS.



NBC's first Notre Dame game will be Sept. 2 against Temple.