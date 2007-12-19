NBC's Sunday Night Football Gets Jacked

Jacked expanded its partnership with NBC Sports to bring its Sportstop online enhancements to NBC’sSunday Night Footballbroadcasts.

The new deal is an extension of the current arrangement that covers NBC Sports’ coverage of Notre Dame college-football broadcasts.

Jacked’s football product gives viewers an online interactive component to a live broadcast, enabling them to configure a Web dashboard with an array of widgets including real-time statistics, photos, play-by-play and chat.

The California-based startup company has continued to pursue other television partnerships for similar online applications designed for basketball and hockey games, as well as football.

The Jacked technology will be available via NBCSports.com beginning this Sunday night when the Minnesota Vikings play the Washington Redskins.