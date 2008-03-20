NBC's Richard Engel Wins Medill Medal of Courage

Richard Engel, NBC News' Beirut bureau chief, was awarded the 2007 Medill Medal of Courage.

Administered by the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, the award is given to U.S.-based media that demonstrate "moral, ethical or physical courage in pursuit of a story."

Engel was honored for documentary War Zone Diary, which aired on MSNBC and was comprised of Engel's own video diary of his years in Iraq. He snuck into the country in 2003 and reported on a free-lance basis for ABC News before being hired by NBC in May 2003.

He is the first broadcast journalist to receive the Medill Medal. Previous winners include The New York Times’ Carlotta Gall in 2006 for her reporting from Pakistan and the New Orleans Times-Picayune in 2005 for reporting on the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.