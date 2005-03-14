NBC's Revelations Goes to College
By Anne Becker
NBC will screen the pilot of its limited series, Revelations, March 15 to college students studying philosophy, political science, religion, film and television.
The closed-circuit preview, hosted by MSNBC anchor Lester Holt at NBC’s New York headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, will include a Q&A with cast members Bill Pullman, Natascha McElhone and Michael Massee and executive producers Gavin Polone (Panic Room) and executive producer/writer David Seltzer (The Omen).
Open to the public and broadcast live via satellite to nine other markets, the screening is NBC’s grass-roots attempt to create buzz for the series among a young, intelligent audience.
Revelations, which premieres April 13 at 9 p.m., focuses on a scientist and a nun who team up to save humanity from an impending apocalypse as foretold in Scriptures.
The screening is hosted by The NBC Agency, NBC Universal’s in-house ad agency.
