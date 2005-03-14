NBC's Revelations Goes to College

NBC will screen the pilot of its limited series, Revelations, March 15 to college students studying philosophy, political science, religion, film and television.

The closed-circuit preview, hosted by MSNBC anchor Lester Holt at NBC’s New York headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, will include a Q&A with cast members Bill Pullman, Natascha McElhone and Michael Massee and executive producers Gavin Polone (Panic Room) and executive producer/writer David Seltzer (The Omen).

Open to the public and broadcast live via satellite to nine other markets, the screening is NBC’s grass-roots attempt to create buzz for the series among a young, intelligent audience.



Revelations, which premieres April 13 at 9 p.m., focuses on a scientist and a nun who team up to save humanity from an impending apocalypse as foretold in Scriptures.

The screening is hosted by The NBC Agency, NBC Universal’s in-house ad agency.