NBCs premiere of Mysterious Ways, the X-Files-meets- Touched by an Angel drama won its 8 p.m. Monday time slot in the adults 18-49 demo with a 4.4 rating/14 share.

NBC's premiere of 'Mysterious Ways,'the 'X-Files'-meets- 'Touched by an Angel' drama won its 8 p.m. Monday time slot in the adults 18-49 demo with a 4.4 rating/14 share. Beating out 8 p.m. competitors CBS' Big Brother and ABC's movie Double Platinum, the show was first in adults 25-54 (5.3/16) and total viewers (12 million). Mysterious Ways, which heads to the Pax network next month, helped NBC fatten its Monday adults 18-49 audience (3.9/12) by 50%, compared with the same night last season.