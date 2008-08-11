NBC’s Parent Profits from Olympics, Too

NBC Universal sold more than $1 billion in advertising for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, but the network's parent, General Electric, with its diverse portfolio of businesses, generated another $750 million in other ways.

GE said Monday that it won 400 infrastructure projects, including providing filtration technology for safe drinking water and rainwater recycling at the Bird's Nest national stadium.

Other projects included advanced baggage-screening equipment at Beijing's airport and providing 120 wind turbines to "wind farms" north of Beijing, which supply energy to the Olympic area.