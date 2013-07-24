NBC's Owned Stations Reorganize

NBC is reorganizing its local TV division, with the

company's 16 Telemundo stations and NECN (New England Cable News) joining NBC

Owned Television Stations to form NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations. The

new group is overseen by Valari Staab, president of NBC Owned Television

Stations.

Two groups exist under the new division: NBC Owned

Television Stations, which will include NECN, and the Telemundo Station Group.

The Telemundo Station Group, which was part of the greater

Telemundo network group, is led by Manuel Abud. NECN, which used to reside in

the sports division, is led by Stacey Bronner. Both will report to Staab.

The reorg is focused on "uniting us in our

joint mission of serving our communities with the best possible local news and

information," Staab said in a memo to staff.