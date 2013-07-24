NBC's Owned Stations Reorganize
NBC is reorganizing its local TV division, with the
company's 16 Telemundo stations and NECN (New England Cable News) joining NBC
Owned Television Stations to form NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations. The
new group is overseen by Valari Staab, president of NBC Owned Television
Stations.
Two groups exist under the new division: NBC Owned
Television Stations, which will include NECN, and the Telemundo Station Group.
The Telemundo Station Group, which was part of the greater
Telemundo network group, is led by Manuel Abud. NECN, which used to reside in
the sports division, is led by Stacey Bronner. Both will report to Staab.
The reorg is focused on "uniting us in our
joint mission of serving our communities with the best possible local news and
information," Staab said in a memo to staff.
