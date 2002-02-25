NBC's Olympic profit: $90 million

NBC racked even more Olympic gold than it anticipated.

By the week leading up to the start of the Winter Olympic Games, the network

had sold $720 million in advertising, and it was sold out.

But with big ratings, NBC had a bunch of extra time reserved for make-goods

that it was free to sell, so it did, for another $20 million. That brought total

sales to $740 million.

All of that extra money fell to the bottom line, NBC president Andrew Lack

said. That will push the network's operating profit on the games to the $90

million range.

The average nightly rating through the 17 nights of coverage was a 19.2 with

a 31 share of audience, according to Nielsen Media Research, up 18 percent over

the 16.3/26 CBS generated for the Nagano, Japan, Winter Games four years

ago.

'These Games surpassed my wildest expectations,' NBC Sports chairman Dick

Ebersol said.

Added NBC Television president Randy Falco: 'It's like eight Super Bowls.

People are talking about the Olympics now more than ever

before.'