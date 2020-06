Cost of TV rights: $715 million / Projected ad revenue: $1 billion / Projected prime time rating: 18-19 / Average price of prime time spot: $600,000 / Hours of coverage on NBC: 162.5 / Hours of coverage on CNBC and MSNBC: 279 / Number of employees: 2,400 / Cost of production equipment: $80 million / Pieces of production equipment: 20,000