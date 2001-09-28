NBC's monster Thursday returns
NBC introduced its revised monster Thursday lineup, with the same result
in the ratings.
Friends drew a whopping 31
million viewers in its season debut with a 15.2 rating, 42 share among adults
18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers.
Debuting in Friends's wake, Rookie sitcom Inside Schwartz held onto 22 million viewers with an 11.1/29.
Will & Grace drew 21 million viewers with an 11.7/29, followed by Just Shoot Me, which pulled 18.7 million viewers with a 10.6/25.
E.R.'s season premiere was the night's second most watched show, drawing 27.5 million takers with a 14.3/35.
CBS ran a C.S.I.: Crime Scene Investigation rerun to lead into its season premiere, which drew 21.8
million viewers with a 7.7/18.
That provided a strong audience draft for the debut of CIA drama The Agency, which pulled 12.1 million viewers with a 4.4/11.
Meanwhile, ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire slumped to 10.9 million viewers and Fox's repeat of Who Wants To Be a Princess? , which produced a piddling 1.5/4. - Richard Tedesco
