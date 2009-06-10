NBC’s ‘Meet The Press’ Lands At RLTV

Retirement Living TV has secured rebroadcast rights to NBC’s Meet The Press, allowing the cable network to televise the public affairs program after it airs on NBC. RLTV will televise Meet the Press Monday evenings at 7 and 10 p.m. starting July 13.

The licensing deal expands on the relationship RLTV and NBC struck last year to bring The Daily Café to the cable network. The Daily Café, featuring content from NBC News. NBC News and RLTV, has also collaborated on other projects in the past.

RLTV targets viewers over 50 years old, a demographic that is extremely interested in public affairs and political programming such as Meet The Press.

“RLTV’s relationship with NBC News continues to strengthen and grow with projects like this,” said Steve Capus, President, NBC News. “This is an audience that is a perfect fit for much of our programming, and Meet the Press is perhaps one of the best examples."

“Our (RLTV) audience consumes massive amounts of news and political information,” said Brad Knight, CEO, RLTV. “This opportunity with Meet the Press will enable us to bring the strength of the NBC News brand to our primetime line up and meet the needs of our target demographic.”

The terms of the licensing deal were not disclosed.