NBC's Medium Is Anything But
NBC gave a "well done" to Medium Monday after the crime drama's second outing powered the network to a nightly Nielsen Media Research prime-time ratings win in the 18-49 demo.
Continuing to demonstrate the viewer following for forensic shows, Medium was the night's highest rated offering at a 6.3/15 at 10-11, more than doubling NBC's season average in the time period, according to the network.
For the night, NBC averaged a 5.1/12 for Fear Factor, Las Vegas, and Medium, just edging out Fox (5.0/12), which aired the second half of its four-hour, two-night 24 debut.
Without Monday Night Football, ABC was third with a 4.3/10 for debuts of Extreme Makeover: How'd They Do That (4.3/11) and The Bachelorette. The latter (a 4.3/10) did a little better than The Bachelor, which debuted to a 3.7/10 back in September.
CBS was a close fourth with a 4.2/10 for repeats of Still Standing, Listen Up, Raymond, Two & a Half Men and CSI: Miami.
UPN was fifth with a 1.2/3 for One on One, Half & Half, Girlfriends and Second Time Around. The WB was sixth with The Critics Choice Awards.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.