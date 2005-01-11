NBC's Medium Is Anything But

NBC gave a "well done" to Medium Monday after the crime drama's second outing powered the network to a nightly Nielsen Media Research prime-time ratings win in the 18-49 demo.

Continuing to demonstrate the viewer following for forensic shows, Medium was the night's highest rated offering at a 6.3/15 at 10-11, more than doubling NBC's season average in the time period, according to the network.

For the night, NBC averaged a 5.1/12 for Fear Factor, Las Vegas, and Medium, just edging out Fox (5.0/12), which aired the second half of its four-hour, two-night 24 debut.

Without Monday Night Football, ABC was third with a 4.3/10 for debuts of Extreme Makeover: How'd They Do That (4.3/11) and The Bachelorette. The latter (a 4.3/10) did a little better than The Bachelor, which debuted to a 3.7/10 back in September.

CBS was a close fourth with a 4.2/10 for repeats of Still Standing, Listen Up, Raymond, Two & a Half Men and CSI: Miami.

UPN was fifth with a 1.2/3 for One on One, Half & Half, Girlfriends and Second Time Around. The WB was sixth with The Critics Choice Awards.

