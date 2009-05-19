NBC's 'Law & Order' Getting 20th Season

NBC is believed to have finally come to terms on a landmark 20th season for Dick Wolf staple Law & Order.

As had been rumored for months, Peacock will pick the mothership - as Wolf affectionately calls the original L&O -- up for 16 episodes, and likely air it in midseason, much as it did this season.

NBC declined to comment.

Law & Order is one of several series that have come down to the wire as 11th hour re-negotiations stalled a pickup announcement. Nets are looking to hold the line on license fees, while studios and producers are trying to figure out how to produce a show wil a slashed budget.

A 20th season of L&O was never really in doubt. Although the show doesn't perform like it once did, it's still a signature player for NBC - and Wolf was keen to see the show mark its 20th anniversary.

(Michael Schneider writes forB&C sister publicationDaily Variety)