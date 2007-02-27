NBC's Las Vegas Renewed for Fifth Season

NBC has handed out an early renewal to its veteran drama series Las Vegas, which airs from 9-10 p.m. Fridays, for a fifth season, NBC Entertainment President Kevin Reilly announced Tuesday.

"The cast and producers have consistently given us what we want from Las Vegas – pure entertainment – and we're looking forward to another fun ride next season with the show," he said in a statement.

This season, Las Vegashas been averaging a 2.8 rating/8 share in adults 18-49 and 9.0 million viewers overall. It ranks first in its time slot in the demo and is up 8% versus NBC's year-ago non-sports rating in the time period.

The ensemble series, from Gary Scott Thompson (The Fast and the Furious) and counting James Caan and Josh Duhamel among its stars, is set to go into syndication as a strip on TNT this fall. It is produced by NBC Universal Television Studio and DreamWorks Television.