NBC's Kristin scores strong start

NBC's summer schedule got going Tuesday night with the premiere of new sitcom Kristin, which delivered a 4.6 rating/8 share nationally.

The 8:30 p.m. ET/PT debut beat the time period's year ago numbers across the board, improving it by 28% in households and 12% in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. Last June 5, NBC aired an original episode of Veronica's Closet in the time period. ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? won the 8-9 p.m. hour in adults 18-49 (3.9/12) and total viewers (15.3 million). - Joe Schlosser