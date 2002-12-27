NBC's KNTV boasts strong demos

Moving into its second year as an NBC owned-and-operated station, KNTV(TV)

San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Calif., claimed significant victories in major

demographics during November sweeps.

The station reported winning the important 11 p.m. local newscast in people 18

through 49, men 18 through 49, women 18 through 49 and women 25 through 54.

In households, ABC-owned KGO-TV won over KNTV in a close race at 11 p.m.,

with CBS-owned KPIX-TV placing a close third.