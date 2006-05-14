NBC's Kidnapped Could Get Summer Launch

The speculation intensified Sunday leading into this week’s network upfronts, with sources saying NBC may give an early summer launch to Kidnapped, the Sony drama starring Jeremy Sisto and Dana Delaney.

It looks like NBC has picked up the untitled Tina Fey project. Friday Night Lights was looking good for Monday at 8 p.m., while the Thursday night schedule was reportedly set to include My Name Is Earl, 20 Good Years, The Office and Studio 60on the Sunset Strip, which would replace ER.

The CW, meanwhile, declined to comment on reports that Warner Bros.’ Invasion, canceled by ABC, would move to the new network that it co-owns with CBS. Among other shows axed by ABC are the comedies Hope & Faith and Freddie.

Aaron Spelling’s 7th Heaven will be given a reprieve for an 11th season if higher-paid cast members agree to take a salary cut. And ABC, which has had little luck with freshman series this past season, is bringing at least one back with the month-old What About Brian.

Of the new pilot offerings, ABC has given commitments to Big Day, formerly A Day in the Life, about the various viewpoints of those taking part in a wedding, and an untitled heist comedy with Donal Logue and Mick Jagger from Burnett/Beckermen. They join 10 other series picked up by the network last week.

Additionally, Fox Friday handed out an order for Fox Television Studios’ Wedding Album, about a New York photographer and his assistant, and a six-episode comedy order to Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane titled The Winner. It centers on a 40-year-old guy (Rob Cordry of The Daily Show) who, after attaining success, looks back on his years as a slacker.

Fox also provided a 13-episode renewal order for the midseason comedy The Loop, renewed The War at Home for its sophomore season, and provided a commitment for another year of The O.C.



NBC has opted to keep Andy Richter's comedy, Andy Barker, P.I., alive for midseason with a six-episode order. The series had been considered for fall and was recently declared dead on the Hollywood grapevine. But with Conan O'Brien as one of the executive producers, NBC may have reconsidered.



NBC reportedly scrapped Dick Wolf's Conviction on the eve of its upfront presentation, due to low ratings.