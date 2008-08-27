NBC's 'Got Talent' For Fourth Season

NBC is predictably renewing summer competition series America’s Got Talent for a fourth season.



The show has been a bright spot in a tough summer for the broadcast networks, Olympics aside.



It is averaging more than 13 million viewers this summer, up from 11.5 million last year. It returned Tuesday following an Olympic hiatus with a 3.1 rating/9 share in the adult 18-49 demo, which was NBC’s best number in the time period since the Biggest Loser finale on April 15. The 11.1 million viewers, however, was off from the season average.



The show is from FremantleMedia North America and Simon Cowell's SYCO Television. Cowell, Cecile Frot-Coutaz, Jason Raff, James Sunderland and Georgie Hurford-Jones are executive producers.