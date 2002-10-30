NBC's Folks crosses the pond

NBC Enterprises and Nash Entertainment have sold the format of NBC's summer

prime time hit, Meet My Folks, to the British Broadcasting Corp. in a deal that includes a

multiple-episode on-air commitment.

U.K.-based DLT Entertainment Ltd. will produce, with Don Taffner Jr. and John

Bartlett executive-producing. Bruce Nash, president of Nash Entertainment, will

serve as executive consulting producer.

"Meet My Folks was a ratings success in the United States on NBC this past

summer, and additional episodes have been ordered for midseason," said Jerry

Petry, executive vice president of NBC Enterprises.

Meet My Folks -- a reality hour in which three men meet their potential

girlfriend's parents and vie for their blessing -- was NBC's top-rated show with

adults 18 through 49 last summer, and it was No. 1 with adults 18 through 49 in its

time period.