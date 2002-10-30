NBC's Folks crosses the pond
NBC Enterprises and Nash Entertainment have sold the format of NBC's summer
prime time hit, Meet My Folks, to the British Broadcasting Corp. in a deal that includes a
multiple-episode on-air commitment.
U.K.-based DLT Entertainment Ltd. will produce, with Don Taffner Jr. and John
Bartlett executive-producing. Bruce Nash, president of Nash Entertainment, will
serve as executive consulting producer.
"Meet My Folks was a ratings success in the United States on NBC this past
summer, and additional episodes have been ordered for midseason," said Jerry
Petry, executive vice president of NBC Enterprises.
Meet My Folks -- a reality hour in which three men meet their potential
girlfriend's parents and vie for their blessing -- was NBC's top-rated show with
adults 18 through 49 last summer, and it was No. 1 with adults 18 through 49 in its
time period.
