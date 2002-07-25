NBC's Folks claim Wednesday

The critics hate it, but adults 18 through 34, 18 through 49 and 25

through 54 gave Meet My Folks a big thumbs-up, as the new NBC show won all

of those demos Wednesday night in the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. time period, according to

Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers.

From 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Folks and Fox's new 30 Seconds to Fame battled

to a tie among adults 18 through 34, while the NBC show was first among adults

18 through 49 and Fox was second.

But at 8:30 p.m., another new summer show on Fox, Meet the Marks,

dropped to third with adults 18 through 34 and fourth among adults 18 through 49

and 25 through 54.

CBS was first in households in the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. hour with 60 Minutes II, fueled largely by the 50-plus audience.

For the night, CBS was first in households, viewers and adults 18 through

49, Fox was first with adults 18 through 34 and NBC was tops with adults 25

through 54.

At 9 p.m., CBS was the big winner with Big Brother III, which won all

of the key ratings categories, including households, total viewers and the key

adult demos. Viewers 50-plus switched to The West Wing on NBC.

After showing a Bernie Mac Show repeat at 9 p.m., Fox got competitive again

at 9:30 p.m. with American Idol, which finished first among adults 18

through 34, a close second among adults 18 through 49 and a not-that-close

second with adults 25 through 54, behind Big Brother.

At 10 p.m., NBC was back on top with Law & Order, which won

households and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. Adults 18 through 34 and

teens flocked to The Shining (Part III) on ABC.

For the night, the household numbers: CBS 6.5/12, NBC 5.9/11, Fox 4.2/8 and

ABC 4/7.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS 3.3/10, NBC 3.2/10, Fox 3/9 and ABC 2.4/7.

Adults 18 through 34: Fox 3.1/10, CBS 2.5/9, ABC 2.4/8 and NBC 2.3/8.

Adults 25 through 54: NBC 3.8/11, CBS 3.6/10, Fox 2.8/8 and ABC 2.6/7.

Adults 50-plus: CBS 5.8/13, NBC 5/11, ABC 2.7/6 and Fox 1.4/3.