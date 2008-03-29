NBC’s Fear Itself Finds Off-Network Home in FEARnet
FEARnet will be the exclusive home off-network home of NBC's upcoming anthology series, Fear Itself.
Episodes will begin rolling out on the FEARnet Web site (http://www.fearnet.com) and video-on-demand channel Labor Day, Sept. 1, with a new episode available each week. The episodes will come with extras including scene-by-scene analysis from directors and additional scenes.
Fear Itself, which premieres May 29 at 10 p.m. on NBC, is from Masters of Horror producers Keith Addis, Andrew Deane and Mick Garris and produced at Lionsgate. Each hour-long episode is from a different director; among them John Landis (An American Werewolf in London) and Mary Harron (American Psycho).
FEARnet On Demand -- a joint venture between Comcast, Lionsgate and Sony Pictures Television -- is available on Comcast, Cox Communications, Insight Communications and Verizon Communications’ FiOS TV.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.