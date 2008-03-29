NBC’s Fear Itself Finds Off-Network Home in FEARnet

FEARnet will be the exclusive home off-network home of NBC's upcoming anthology series, Fear Itself.

Episodes will begin rolling out on the FEARnet Web site (http://www.fearnet.com) and video-on-demand channel Labor Day, Sept. 1, with a new episode available each week. The episodes will come with extras including scene-by-scene analysis from directors and additional scenes.

Fear Itself, which premieres May 29 at 10 p.m. on NBC, is from Masters of Horror producers Keith Addis, Andrew Deane and Mick Garris and produced at Lionsgate. Each hour-long episode is from a different director; among them John Landis (An American Werewolf in London) and Mary Harron (American Psycho).

FEARnet On Demand -- a joint venture between Comcast, Lionsgate and Sony Pictures Television -- is available on Comcast, Cox Communications, Insight Communications and Verizon Communications’ FiOS TV.