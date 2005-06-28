NBC's Fathom Re-Surfaces With New Name

After NBC’s upfront sales ended $900 million down compared to last year, it was not hard to predict changes to the Peacock’s fall lineup.

But when NBC announced Tuesday it was lifting the name of new undersea drama Fathom in favor of Surface, the motivation was not just strategic, but legal.

The change was spurred by an unnamed company claiming it owned the rights to the name Fathom. While NBC maintains they had good chain of title, they didn’t think it was worth it to go to court.

"We are completely confident we could go with it if we wanted to," says NBC spokesman Curt King.

Slotted for Mondays at 8 p.m. beginning in the fall, the show revolves around mysterious sea creatures that pop up in the depths of the ocean.