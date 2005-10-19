NBC's Earl Takes Commander

The 9 o’clock hour on Tuesday night has become one of the liveliest on the fall prime time schedule. After ABC’s Commander in Chief took the crown for 18-to-49-year-old viewers a week ago, NBC’s My Name is Earl and The Office won the prized demographic last night.

Earl posted a flat 5.5 rating/14 share at 9 p.m. and The Office notched a 4.1/10 (up slightly from a 3.7/9 last week), according to Nielsen fast national data. The network’s 4.8/12 average in the 9 o’clock slot was just ahead of its two hour-long competitors: CBS’ Amazing Race: Family Edition (4.5/11) and Commander (4.3/11).

The WB’s entrant in the hot slot, Supernatural, finished at 2.2/5, behind a repeat of Fox’s House (3.0/7).(Fast national data is based on time period estimates. Program performances are subject to chance after final data is tabulated.)

Overall, NBC won Tuesday night with an average 4.5/12 in prime time. CBS finished second at 4.0/11, followed by ABC in third place with 3.5/9. New shows on The WB (2.5/6) bested Fox’s reruns (2.3/6), while UPN (.8/2) finished last.

Earl was the highest-rated show in the demo. Law & Order: SVU was next, with a 5.2/14 and a victory in the 10 p.m. hour over ABC’s Boston Legal (3.4/9) and CBS’ Close to Home (3.3/9). CBS’ Amazing Race was the third highest-rated show.

CBS’ NCIS (4.2/12) beat NBC’s The Biggest Loser (3.5/10) and two ABC sitcoms—According to Jim (2.6/8) and Rodney (2.7/7)—from 8-9 p.m.